AEW Power Rankings for Feb. 5

All Elite Wrestling released its latest set of power rankings for the singles, tag and women’s divisions on Wednesday afternoon ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The top of the singles division remains unchanged, as Jon Moxley (who has yet to lose a singles match in the company) has the No. 1 contender’s spot locked up ahead of his AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The women’s division stayed unchanged in the top three with Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander and the tag division has former champions SCU clinging to the top spot for another week.

So far Jericho vs. Moxley is the only match confirmed for the Feb. 29 pay-per-view. AEW president Tony Khan confirmed the Double or Nothing pay-per-view would take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23 in Las Vegas.

“Last May, we sparked a revolution with our inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas,” Khan said in his announcement. “Double or Nothing rocked the wrestling industry and led to Wednesday Night Dynamite, a top-rated weekly show on TNT reaching millions of viewers worldwide, and over 140,000 live event tickets sold to date.”

“It’s been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW’s marquee event,” he added. “On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year’s event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher.”

Here’s the lineup for this week’s AEW Dynamite, emanating from Huntsville, Alabama: