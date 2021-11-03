AEW: Renee Paquette Thanks Fan After Jon Moxley Enters Rehab

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday night and announced that All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley had voluntarily entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan wrote in a series of tweets, “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Since then, fans and fellow wrestlers have come forward on social media to offer their support for both Moxley and his wife, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette. The former WWE Backstage host wrote on Wednesday, “Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”

Fresh off the release of his autobiography, Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Kansas City as part of the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. That match has since been canceled, but stay tuned for more information on Moxley’s status as it becomes available.

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 13 with the Full Gear event at the Target Center in Minneapolis.