Christian Cage Reveals Frustration With One-Off WWE Match Inspired Full-Time Wrestling Return

Christian Cage is currently enjoying the run of his career. The Patriarch has established himself as one of the best heels in professional wrestling since he embraced the dark side in Summer 2022, regularly dropping shockingly personal promos and putting on in-ring clinics with the AEW roster. Getting this version of Christian is one thing, but even just having the multi-decade veteran back in the squared circle is a big deal in and of itself. When Christian joined AEW in March 2021, he had officially ended a seven-year retirement, as he had quietly stepped away from competition due to his concussion history throughout his career.

Christian Cage Reflects on Brief WWE Return

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Prior to signing on All Elite's dotted line, Christian Cage did dabble in a wrestling return, one which began with an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton on a June 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

"I was not [medically cleared]," Christian reflected to Chris Van Vliet about his one-minute contest against Orton. "Probably not the smartest thing to do [the punt], but there were ways around it at the time in the Performance Center. So that's what we did."

While Christian's medical situation prevented him from working a full traditional match that night, he left the WWE Performance Center frustrated.

"I was not happy about that day because I felt that I could do more," Christian continued. "Then when the ratings came in, it was the highest-rated show in a long time. I was like, wow, people really thought I was gonna wrestle, and they were excited to see me wrestle."

The anticipation behind Christian's in-ring return led to him wanting to actually pursue getting active again, especially considering how his bout against Orton concluded.

"I feel like I kind of let them down. That was another thing that was in my head. Is this how I want to go out?" Christian added. "It was unsanctioned. Do I want that to be the last memory people have of me being in the ring? It wasn't."

Christian would go on to have one last legitimate in-ring moment in WWE, competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January 2021 and enjoying a brief reunion with Edge. Following that appearance, Christian opened up to returning to wrestling full-time, ultimately signing with AEW. He now regularly competes on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.