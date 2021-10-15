AEW Reveals New Match for Tonight’s Rampage Buy In

AEW is betting big on Rampage tonight, and it’s delivering a loaded card throughout the main show and throughout the special Buy In pre-show. The pre-show will feature three matches and a mix of big star power and new signees, and the newest addition to the card features Tay Conti and recent addition Santana Garrett. This will be Garrett’s second match since signing to AEW and her first on AEW’s two primetime shows (her first match was against Diamante on AEW Dark.) If she wins it would also be her first victory since signing, but Conti is no easy victory in the least.

Conti has put together three back-to-back wins and got another boost when her former tag team partner Anna Jay recently came back from injury, and a fourth win would certainly help build even more momentum.

Conti vs Garrett joins an inspired lineup that includes what many are calling a dream match between Bryan Danielson vs Minoru Suzuki, as well as a match between Bobby Fish vs Lee Moriarty.

Conti, Garrett, and Fish all previously were a part of NXT before WWE releases over the past two years. Fish recently had his first match in AEW against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship but unfortunately lost. Now he’ll take on Lee Moriarty, who is also a recent signing but has been tearing it up on the independent scene for some time.

You can check out the full card for both the Buy In and Rampage below.

AEW Buy In:

Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

AEW Rampage:

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) and Junior dos Santos

The Buy In starts at 9 PM EST, while AEW Rampage kicks off at 10 PM EST. Both air live on TNT.

