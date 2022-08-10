AEW Reveals new Women's Faction

All Elite Wrestling's Women's Division was put on notice during tonight's episode of AEW Dark, as a new faction was officially unveiled and given a name. The episode featured the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir facing Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro, with Shafir and Rose accompanied by Rose's longtime ally Vickie Guerrero. Rose and Shafir would deliver an impressive performance that showcased how lethal they can be, and after their victory, Guerrero announced that they are now known as the Beast of Burdens, and look to make a major move in the AEW Women's Division. You can find the clip of this sequence in the post below.

Rose and Guerrero have been allies for quite some time, and Shafir and Rose have formed an alliance over the past few weeks. As for the new name, it takes pieces from Rose and Shafir's nicknames, as Rose is known as The Beast and Shafir has been known as The Problem. Now they look to dominate the division by working together, and they are definitely a threat not to be taken lightly.

During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Rose told us that she was hoping to build up the Vixens, and she had some names on the possible roster recruitment list.

"So what's on my radar, some hopes and dreams. I would love for Vicki and I to build up the Vixens, get a couple more. Like you said, the playing field's out there. Mercedes Martinez. She could be a good fit. Leyla Hirsch has got an attitude shift. I think her head's in the right place now. She could be a good fit. There are a couple of people we got our eyes on. Of course, Diamante, my girl, tag partner from way back in the day, last year. But yeah, there's a couple of people that I would love to bring into the fold and just run amuck"' Rose said.

As for Championship gold, that was certainly on her radar as well. "For sure. Titles are the most important thing. You know? If you're not trying to be the best at what you do and Titles are a definite signifier that you are at the top, you are the best, why are you doing it? So, Championship gold, absolutely got my sights on that. However, Championship gold is not the only important thing. So like I say, building up the Vixens, just kind of stake my claim, letting the world know, not here to be trifled with. And then when the time is right, we strike, get some gold around the waist," Rose said.

H/T Fightful