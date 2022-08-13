AEW Reveals Parker Boudreaux is Officially Signed

AEW has been busy bringing in new talent, and now they've announced the official signing of a former WWE star. Parker Boudreaux made his AEW debut on a previous episode of AEW Dark, but at the time it wasn't known if he would be full-time with the company or not. He debuted as part of the Trustbusters, and then the faction made another appearance on last night's AEW Rampage, with Boudreaux delivering another impressive performance against Sonny Kiss. Later in the night, Boudreaux made another appearance, making a statement in the process for the group, and after that happened AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Boudreaux is now officially signed and All Elite.

Khan typically reveals someone's official signing with AEW with an All Elite graphic, and Khan shared Boudreaux's as the episode came to a close. He added the caption "After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it's official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite! #AEWRampage"

It was actually a pretty busy night for the Trusbusters overall. First Boudreaux had a match against Kiss, which he would end up winning decisively. Then later in the night the group came back out for a match against Orange Cassidy, and while it didn't start out so great, it ended with the Trustbusters standing tall and with a new ally, as Sonny Kiss turned heel and attacked Cassidy, and it seems as if Kiss has now joined the faction.

The group has become pretty formidable rather quickly, and it seems they are in for a push if this past week has been any indication. As for Boudreaux, he's already off to a hot start in AEW, and even in his first week seems to be on much better footing than he was in WWE.

During his time in NXT, he didn't get to wrestle that often despite the buzz around him coming into the company, and when he was on TV he was the muscle and bodyguard for Joe Gacy. Despite an attack he delivered in the stairwell, he didn't get to do that much in WWE, but that seems to be changing in AEW.

Are you excited for Boudreaux in AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!