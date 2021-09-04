AEW Reveals Final Entrant in All Out Casino Battle Royale

✖

We're just a little ways away from AEW's All Out, and over the past few weeks AEW has slowly revealed the full roster of participants in the Casino Battle Royale, and in a surprise announcement during AEW Dark, Thony Khan revealed the star who will be filling the 21st spot in the match. That will be none other than Skye Blue, who learned she would be in the Casino Battle Royale after her match with Red Velvet. After the match Velvet and Blue were on the entrance ramp when Khan asked "wanna be in the Battle Royale on Sunday?" The crowd went wild and Blue looked genuinely surprised as she accepted. So it will be Blue who takes the final spot in the massive battle.

The Casino Battle Royale now includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, and Skye Blue.

It was thought that Ruby Soho might be the 21st mystery member of the match, but that looks to not be the case. That said, she could still show up and disrupt things of course, but she won't be one of the people in the match lineup.

That's a pretty loaded lineup, and there are several ways AEW could go in terms of challengers. Whoever wins will get a shot at Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship, and it will certainly be interesting if Hayter wins, since she recently returned as an ally for Baker.

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, and Skye Blue.

