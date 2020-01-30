AEW Revolution PPV Main Event Officially Announced

It’s now official: Jon Moxley will challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship on February 29th at AEW Revolution in Chicago, Illinois.

Moxley recently won a match against PAC to become the number one contender for the championship. The location for his shot against Jericho, though assumed, wasn’t made official until this afternoon when AEW made the Revolution main event official via their Twitter page.

The Main Event for #AEWRevolution is official, CHRIS JERICHO will defend the #AEW World Championship against JON MOXLEY – Saturday, Feb 29th in Chicago… TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite we’ll hear from MOX Live 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/PyGdmpk4go — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 29, 2020

Moxley opened Wednesday night’s Dynamite in Cleveland by coming out to the ring and addressing Jericho. He called Jericho a bully and attempted to call him out for a fight during the show. Jericho emerged alongside his Inner Circle partners, leading to a brawl between the men that had to be broken up by officials.

Revolution marks AEW’s fourth PPV event since the company launched last year and the second of which that has emanated from the Chicagoland area. Previously, AEW All Out occurred in suburban Chicago last August. The company’s first PPV (and event), Double Or Nothing, took place in Las Vegas last May, while Full Gear was broadcast from Baltimore last November.

Who do you want to see emerge victorious in the AEW World Championship match at AEW Revolution?