AEW Revolution: Kenny Omega Debuts Like a Dragon: Ishin Inspired Gear

Kenny Omega paid tribute to his guest starring role in the newest Yakuza franchise title, Like a Dragon: Ishin, with some awesome new in-ring gear debuted during AEW Revolution! The pay-per-view event saw Omega team up with the other two members of the Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson, to defend the AEW World Trios Championship against the dangerous House of Black, but Omega came out to the ring in style. Showing up in a full Shinsengumi haori uniform from the Like a Dragon: Ishin game, it was definitely an awesome look fit for a debut at the pay-per-view event.

Omega joined the game as part of a special collaboration with SEGA that saw him transform into one of the Trooper Cards that give players in Like a Dragon: Ishin various abilities. His One-Winged Angel went from being a devastating finisher to a move in the game, and now Omega has repaid the kindness with a full on tribute gear showing off his role as a member of the Shinsengumi. Check it out below:

Kenny Omega's Role in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Logan Moore about joining Like a Dragon: Ishin earlier this year, Omega had the following to say about the opportunity, "To be a part of a series that I've just been a fan of for over a decade was something that was inspirational and empowering for me as someone who had just wanted to find a way to get Japan and live, work, and play in that country and be amongst the culture and everything. So now for everything to come full circle and now we're working together to create some cool stuff, it's a lot of fun and very rewarding."

As for the event itself, AEW Revolution is now taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, and the card and results so far for the pay-per-view break down as such:

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Bros. def Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes (Zero Hour)

Ricky Starks def. Chris Jericho

Final Burial Match: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry def. Christian Cage

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry def. Christian Cage AEW World Trios Championships: The Elite vs. The House of Black

The Elite vs. The House of Black AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen

The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen AEW World Championship 60 Minute Iron Man Match: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson

