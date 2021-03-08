AEW's Rey Fenix and PAC Win Revolution's Casino Tag Team Royale

✖

After a thrilling match between the Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and MJF, it was time for the Casino Tag Team Royale, which started off with The Dark Order (5 and 10) and the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall). The Dark Order commanded the action early, but Rhodes evened things up, slamming both to the ground and clearing the ring. Then it was time for the Inner Circle's Ortiz and Santana, and they came out on fire, though 5 and 10 would even things up.

It was QT who sent out the first elimination by throwing out 5, and then it was time for Matt and Mike Sydal. They went after 10 and then Santana, while Dustin went after 10.

10 would get some reinforcements though when Evil Uno and Stu Grayson hit the ring, and they quickly went to work on Sydal. Santana and Ortiz would then eliminate Mike Sydal, and Uno and Grayson hit Ortiz with a power slam.

Next up was The Gunn Club (Austin and Billy), and they went to work with clotheslines, clearing some space. Ortiz threw Matt Sydal over the rope and Santana kicked him off the apron, eliminating the first team.

Up next was Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon, and they quickly made a statement, attacking the Gunn Club. The next team to enter the match was Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison), and it was chaos until the Gunn Club sent Avalon out of the ring. They then went after Bononi, but QT helped throw out the Gunn Club.

Dustin yelled at QT and then QT eliminated himself, leaving Dustin on his own. Entering the royal next was Bear Country (Bronson and Beefcake), and they went after everyone with. n impressive display of power.

The next team in was Jurassic Express, and Jungle Boy went on a tear as soon as he got in, and then Luchasaurus slammed two opponents hard to the mat. Jungle Boy eliminated Ortiz next, and Luchaaurus got free and hit Bononi with a huge kick and sent him out of the ring.

Lucahasaurus then eliminated another opponent and then Jungle Boy got rid of Santana. It was then time for The Butcher and the Blade, but quickly the rest of the Dark Order was eliminated.

Dustin was then dragged off the apron, eliminating the Natural Nightmares, and then Private Party entered the ring. They tried to get rid of Jungle Boy, but he managed to survive. despite another attempt to get him out (with a little help from Stunt).

SCU was next in, but after an opening flurry, Luchasaurus went right after then, but Bear Country eliminated him. Then the Butcher eliminated them, taking out a few favored names to win it all.

It was then time for Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix), and they opened with a flurry of offense and sent out Blade and Quen. SCU isolated Butcher in the corner, but he managed to knock them down.

The Dark Order re-emerged though when Alex Reynolds and John Silver hit the ring, making an example of SCU and Jungle Boy. A Dark Destroyer sent Kassidy and Private Part out, and then SCU sent Butcher out.

The remaining teams attempted to clear out some other competition, and SCU's Daniels was sent out of the ring. Jungle Boy and Reynolds battled outside of the ropes.

Silver and PAC went at it in the center of the ring, and Silver hung on for dear life on the ropes. Fenix then launched off the top rope and kicked Silver in the head, sending him to the floor.

Fenix, PAC, and Jungle Boy were the only ones left, and Death's Triangle teamed up on Jungle Boy. PAC went after Jungle Boy but he evaded, pulled the top rope down, and PAC went ailing over the ropes and out of the ring.

It was Fenix and Jungle Boy, and ultimately Fenix sent him out of the ring and won the match for his team. They will now get a shot at the Young Bucks.

Here's the full Revolution Card:

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Royale

