AEW Revolution: The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Titles against Chris Jericho and MJF

The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF on Sunday night at Revolution. The brothers kept the titles after nailing both heels with a barrage of Superkicks, followed by a Meltzer Driver on Jericho.

It looked like the Inner Circle had the champs dead to rights when Jericho smacked Matt in the back with his baseball bat, setting Friedman up for his Heatseeker finisher. Somehow, Matt managed to kick out.

It's worth noting that nobody else in the Inner Circle (besides Wardlow, who took an accidental Judas Effect from Jericho) came out to assist. This also marks the fifth straight pay-per-view loss for "Le Champion."

