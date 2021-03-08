AEW Revolution: The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Titles against Chris Jericho and MJF
The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF on Sunday night at Revolution. The brothers kept the titles after nailing both heels with a barrage of Superkicks, followed by a Meltzer Driver on Jericho.
It looked like the Inner Circle had the champs dead to rights when Jericho smacked Matt in the back with his baseball bat, setting Friedman up for his Heatseeker finisher. Somehow, Matt managed to kick out.
#ANDSTILL The @YoungBucks have retained their #AEW World Tag-Team Championships!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/NUDASWQlxA
It's worth noting that nobody else in the Inner Circle (besides Wardlow, who took an accidental Judas Effect from Jericho) came out to assist. This also marks the fifth straight pay-per-view loss for "Le Champion."
Check out the results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Casino Tag Team Royale