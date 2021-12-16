Ric Flair Praises Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Draw From AEW Winter is Coming

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship match went to a 60-minute time limit draw at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming on Wednesday night. The match was met with overwhelming praise across the industry and even got a nod from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The 16-time former world champion wrestled in numerous hour-long matches throughout his career but claimed the pair had set a new standard.

“I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO!”

Flair was granted his release by the WWE earlier this year, and in recent months has shut down any possibility over a return after claiming the promotion was trying to “erase my legacy.” He’s also talked about the possibility of joining AEW on his weekly podcast.

“Well, by erasing my legacy, if you take me off the opening of the show and take the Woo, which I own, thank God, because they will never get it back, and replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD having so many people say how bad I was like The Warrior, then they brought him back and put him in The Hall of Fame,” Flair said on a recent episode. “That isn’t going to work for me. One and done. No worries, but you’re not going to bring me back, not that they want me by any means, but I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I can work for, but Nick Khan, who is a guy who orchestrated taking me off the show. I’ve got my facts together. He orchestrated taking my Woo off. Never in a million years. The big difference is Tony Khan respects me. He has as did Vince. NIck Khan has not. I talk to Vince now. I have no problem with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back.”

“There were no discussions at all (of joining AEW),” he later added. “I told Vince McMahon that my word is pretty much my bond unless they did something really stupid to me, then I would never go to work for the competition. Now they’ve done some really stupid stuff, so that door is open, but I have not talked to Tony (Khan). I have not heard a word from him. I watch all the shows. I appreciate the athletes and the people that are involved in it, but I’m not actively in discussion with anybody. Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan. I will never go back to WWE.”