Ricochet's WWE Profile Moved to Alumni Section: Is He Officially a Free Agent?

Ricochet's next move in professional wrestling inches closer. This past May, reports circulated that Ricochet had given his notice to WWE as he was planning to exit the company when his contract expires later this summer. Just one day prior to this, Ricochet lost the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade during a WWE Speed taping, which in hindsight was a reactionary measure to cut Ricochet's ties to on-screen programming. This continued the following Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw when Ricochet was attacked backstage by Bron Breakker. Breakker put the former WWE Intercontinental Champion through a car windshield, sending him to a hospital in an ambulance in the process.

While that attack angle was done to write Ricochet off of WWE programming, he remained under WWE contract. All that was known prior to him giving his notice was that his WWE deal was set to expire sometime this summer.

Ricochet Moved to WWE Alumni Page

(Photo: WWE)

The One and Only's WWE days are officially in the rear view.

WWE has moved Ricochet's WWE.com profile page from the active roster to the alumni section. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that he is "technically still under contract" but has confirmed he "is indeed leaving."

While all speculative signs point to Ricochet taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan is keeping quiet on the subject.

"If it's okay, I'd rather not get into wrestlers that still work for someone else," Khan said last week.

Will Ospreay Pushes For Ricochet to Join AEW

(Photo: NJPW)

One AEW talent that has not been shy about his desire for Ricochet to sign with AEW is Will Ospreay. Ospreay reflected on his storied past with Ricochet in an exclusive interview with ComicBook, pleading for the former independent sensation to "bet on himself."

"I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here," Ospreay said. "I want him to know that there isn't a bar. You are the f--king bar. I just want to see him with more time and ability to showcase himself how I saw him. He's one of the best going, and if the opportunity presents itself, I think he should bet on himself. I think he should remind himself that he's one of the best high-flyers to ever do it. If it means he's got to come for me, then do it, boss, because I'm right here waiting for you."

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Ricochet's professional wrestling future.