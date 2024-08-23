Will Ospreay Calls Out Ricochet Following AEW Signing Report: “We’re Coming Back Together Again.”

Ricochet is AEW bound. As reported by earlier this week, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and is rumored to make his debut as early as AEW ALL IN: London this Sunday. Ricochet’s wrestling future has been the topic of conversation ever since Will Ospreay spoke with ComicBook this past May, as the Aerial Assassin called upon the Future of Flight to “bet on himself” in regards to his wrestling career. In the weeks that followed, Ricochet gave his notice to WWE and was written off of programming come June.

Considering Ricochet’s WWE exit came shortly after Ospreay’s comments, many have expected that the two will tango sooner than later and rekindle their historic indie rivalry from the mid-2010s.

Will Ospreay Calls Out Ricochet Following Signing Reports

The Aerial Assassin has a hidden blade with Ricochet’s name on it.

Speaking to talkSPORT ahead of AEW ALL IN: London, Will Ospreay reflected on his history with Ricochet and spoke fairly definitively about what’s next for his former rival.

“That whole match kind of changed my perspective on wrestling, it changed my output and how people viewed me,” Ospreay said. “But I feel like him coming in now, it’s one of those things where we [did] that match, and we went off on our separate journeys, and now we’re coming back together again.

“For me now, it’s like, this is your chance now. This is your chance to show people. Because look around. Look at this generation of wrestlers, look what everybody is doing when it comes to that athletic style of pro wrestling, right? It’s him. He is the guy that did it, and he’s just got to find that fire within himself because he knows he can do it. I honestly feel like he’s just been downplayed for so bloody long that people have forgotten the freak athlete that he is.”

Ospreay circled back by putting a question mark on Ricochet’s AEW status but declared that if it’s happening, he wants to see him in the ring.

“So if it is true, and if he is coming to AEW, I’m calling out to remind everybody who the f–k you are, bruv,” Ospreay continued. “Because you, without a shadow of a doubt, were the man. Dragon Gate, PWG, the indies, around the world, no one could f–king touch you. I am calling you out, bruv. I am saying, remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this s–t, man. I believe it, and if I believe it, you’ve got to believe in yourself now, boss.”

Ospreay challenges MJF for the AEW American Championship at AEW ALL IN: London this Sunday, August 25th.