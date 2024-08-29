AEW Reveals Chicago Street Fight Title Match for All Out on Dynamite

CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale got some welcome payback on Kris Statlander at AEW All In thanks to her team-up with Tomohiro Ishii against Stat and Stokely Hathaway, and now she’s getting even more payback with her chosen match type. For winning the match, Nightingale got to choose what type of match she would have with Statlander at All Out, and tonight Nightingale revealed the match will be a Chicago Street Fight. Nightingale doesn’t just want to get some revenge on Statlander, but wants to make a painful statement against her former friend, and a Street Fight is certainly one way to make that happen.

Former Friends, Bigger Rivals

At one point in time Nightingale and Statlander were inseparable, and often helped each other even the odds in any situation. That all changed at AEW Double or Nothing, where Statlander brutally attacked Nightingale and went into business for herself, though she also had some help from Stokely, who has been by her side ever since. The two have taken it upon themselves to not just advance Statlander’s career but also impact Willow’s, and they have become a thorn in Nightingale’s side over the past few months.

It’s Personal

During an interview with ComicBook, Nightingale spoke about her rivalry with Statlander and why she hasn’t let it go. She admitted she could, but this is professional wrestling, so getting even is part of the fun. “You know, I think there are so many things that people can think when they hear wrestling,” Nightingale said. “They think of the rage, the anger, the highs and the lows, but like heartbreak is a hard one. That’s a hard one to move on from and Kris Statlander is somebody I was friends with for so long, like even before there was an AEW.”

“To be backstabbed by her, to have a big moment and have it kind of like interfered with and like her muddle it, it hurts. So, you know, I could be a mature adult and move on and try and find another friend, but this is professional wrestling,” Nightingale said. “I’m channeling the heartbreak into rage and I want to beat her up. Obviously, I’m not the one who calls the shots. I can’t just be like, ‘give me a match!’ But I’m hoping my boss will schedule something that is particularly violent because that is the mood I’m in when I see Kris Statlander.”

AEW All Out Current Card

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. PAC

CMLL Women’s Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Kris Statlander

Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

AEW All Out streams live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 7th at 8 PM EST.

