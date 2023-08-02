AEW Reportedly Looking to Bring In Former WWE Champion

AEW is considering bringing in former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam, according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp on Wednesday. Some of the ideas pitched for "The Whole F'n Show's" involvement would be a match with FTW Champion Jack Perry at either the All In or All Out pay-per-views coming in late August/early September, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Perry recently cheated to beat Hook for the FTW Championship at the AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts event and got in the face of former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn on last week's Dynamite.

Lynn's history with RVD is well-documented and it's possible that his advertised face-to-face confrontation with Perry on tonight's Dynamite will help set the stage for Van Dam's involvement. While he has continued to wrestle on the independent scene over the past few years, he hasn't worked on national US TV since his Impact Wrestling tenure ended in 2020.

Does Rob Van Dam Want to Work With AEW?

RVD has been asked in a number of interviews over the years if he has any interest in wrestling for the young promotion. He told ReelTalker back in 2021, "I just always go with the flow of the universe. I'm always very happy with the way things turn out. AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She'll watch it, she's up-and-coming, learning and I'll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business."

"There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business," he later added. "Where a fan thinks maybe I would watch TV and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that's my fantasy. That's not really the way life works, at least not for me. It's likely that I could be done now (wrestling) and not know it. I'd be totally fine (on never getting back in the ring), then the non-wrestling RVD would reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. I don't miss it like the other wrestlers. I'm not hungry to be in the ring."

There was no mention in the report if AEW was interested in using Katie Forbes, Van Dam's wife and valet, on the show as well. Do you think RVD will appear in AEW to wrestle Perry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

AEW Dynamite 200th Episode (Aug. 2, 2023)