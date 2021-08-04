Report: Another Released WWE Star Is Heading to AEW

✖

Between the CM Punk and Daniel Bryan rumors, Bray Wyatt's sudden release and Adam Cole potentially on his way out of NXT, AEW could find itself with a boatload of new talent in the near future. On Wednesday, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that another former WWE name is reportedly on her way to the Jacksonville promotion — Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott. Real name Dori Prange, the former Riott Squad leader was released by WWE back on June 2 alongside the likes of Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Murphy and Lana and announced in the weeks that followed she'd be using the Soho name going forward.

Riott was incredibly well-liked in the WWE locker room, with multiple WWE stars tweeting that whichever company signs her next would have a legitimate star on their hands. Sapp's report stated Soho's 90-day No Compete clause is set to expire just before the All Out pay-per-view in September. He also mentioned that she told one independent promoter that reached out that she wasn't taking any bookings at this time.

My biggest regret is that I didn’t know that our last match was our last. But, I love you and I’ll always be your biggest fan! Thank you for everything you e taught me. #SquadSquad https://t.co/62g69258g9 — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) June 4, 2021

AEW is weeks away from the debut of its second weekly televised show, AEW Rampage. Kenny Omega, one of the company's executive vice presidents who oversee the Women's Division, said he hopes the show gives that division more time to shine.

"Rather than give them more Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, MJF...I'd rather give them the extremely talented individuals that maybe you can't see that week," Omega said in a recent interview with the Wrestling Observer. "We have incredibly gifted female wrestlers that have been working really hard fighting for a spot, maybe it's time we give them some more. That would count as a variation in content: more women's wrestling."

