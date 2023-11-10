AEW Star No Longer with the Company

A longtime AEW star is no longer with the company, as PWInsider has confirmed that The Bunny (Allie) and AEW have mutually agreed to part ways. Earlier today it was noticed that she was no longer listed as part of the online AEW roster, but so far The Bunny nor All Elite Wrestling have commented publically. The Bunny joined AEW early on, officially signing with AEW in 2019 after some time in Impact Wrestling. She initially wrestled as Allie, but then would introduce the persona of The Bunny in 2021, and that's when she debuted with The Butcher and The Blade.

One of The Bunny's biggest matches during her time in AEW was the Street Fight on AEW Rampage's New Year's Smash. That Street Fight had The Bunny teaming up with Penelope Ford against Tay Melo and Anna Jay, and ended up being one of the year's most memorable matches. Things have slowed down in 2023 though, as she's only had three matches thus far.

We'll have to wait and see where The Bunny lands next, but she'll most likely be moving away from The Bunny persona and on to something else. In an interview with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, she revealed how she developed The Bunny character, and much of it was credit to two of her favorite film and TV characters (via Wrestling News).

"The Bunny is a combination of a lot of different things. I love horror movies. It's my favorite genre. I like to draw things out of characters that I've seen, and take little pieces of that. One of my inspirations for The Bunny is the character from 'A House of a Thousand Corpses', and 'The Devil's Rejects.' There is a character called Baby. I drew a little inspiration from her. I drew some inspiration from another TV show that I love called 'The Vampire Diaries.' There's a character called Katherine. She's a very interesting character, so I took some from that. The movie 'The Strangers', I took some from that," Allie said.

"I also took a lot, believe it or not, from my own experience and my own life. I took all of that and threw it into The Bunny because I feel like when you're a character, there has to be some authenticity there. There has to be some real-life there or it's going to come across as completely fake. I feel like you have to draw from your own experiences a little bit, even if those are amplified, even if those are over the top to make your character work, so I draw a lot from real life into The Bunny," Alile said.

We'll keep you updated on where Allie lands next, but let us know where you would like to see her in the comments!