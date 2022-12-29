AEW Star Paige VanZant Reveals Injury

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the wrestling industry, and right now there are several stars across multiple companies dealing with them. One example is AEW and UFC star Paige VanZant, who today revealed on social media she is dealing with a foot injury. VanZant posted a video from the doctor's office on Instagram, revealing that she might be dealing with three broken bones in her foot. The video features the caption "When they say you might have broken three bones and not just one...", and you can find the video below.

VanZant made her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing earlier this year after feuding with Tay Conti, and that would lead to a Mixed Tag Match that would have VanZant teaming up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky against Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian. VanZant's team ended up getting the win, but she hasn't been back on AEW TV since.

In a recent interview with Fightful's Grapsody Podcast, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about VanZant returning to AEW, and he is all for bringing her back at some point. He also added she's awesome and that he loves Dan Lambert, who stepped away from storylines earlier this year after a lengthy run.

"I would like that. I would like that. Paige Van Want makes a lot of money and she is very talented and commands a big dollar figure, but I'm also very interested in that," Khan said. "Paige VanZant, I would like to come back at some point. I really like Paige VanZant, she's awesome and I love Dan Lambert."

"No, it wasn't a one-off. I'm open to doing more with Paige VanZant. I think it's something that I would definitely be open to down the road," Khan said. "Tough as hell and has a great attitude. Did great in the match and I think with the right fight and the right opponent, yes I would love that, for Paige VanZant to fight again in AEW."

We wish VanZant a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in AEW in 2023.

