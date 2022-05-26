AEW Stars Play Game of Mind Meld in New Carpool Karaoke Clip

✖

A host of AEW stars will be making the jump to Carpool Karaoke when season 27 premieres tomorrow, and now we've got a brand new clip of the All Elite Wrestling crew playing a game of Mind Meld. Mind Meld has two people saying a word and then they see if they can get in sync as they go through rounds, and the results are often hilarious. The first group features Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Christian, while the second car features Ruby Soho, Powerhouse Hobbs, and MJF, and you can watch the full clip in the video below.

Cage and MJF start off the game for their respective groups, and the first two players are Punk and Danielson, who take a total of four turns to go from Fractal and Plants to Frozen. Meanwhile, Hobbs and Soho start with Valet and Ball and don't get much further. Soho and MJF also give it a go but we only see two turns and they don't sync up yet.

Some of @AEW's biggest stars got together for a game of Mind Meld 😂



The new season of @CarpoolKaraoke premieres May 27 on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/rrUoRrzaee — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) May 26, 2022

Putting them all to shame are Cage and Baker, who in two turns knock it out of the park with Pepperoni. Then Cage, Baker, Punk, and Danielson all try and do one together and impressively make it work on the second try. As for Soho, Hobbs, and MJF, well, their attempt shocks Soho and you've got to see how it all plays out for yourself. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Carpool Karaoke also revealed the rest of the season's lineup, which includes Marvel's Shang-Chi stars Jessica Henwick and Simu Liu, the cast of The White Lotus, Saweetie and Anitta, the D'Amelio Family, and Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel. The whole series will now be available on Apple TV+ as well in addition to the new season.

In the past Carpool Karaoke has featured stars like Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson, and even Kermit the Frog. Hopefully, more AEW stars can get into the mix next season.

Are you excited for AEW on Carpool Karaoke? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and TV with me Twitter @MattAguilarCB!