AEW Looking to Launch a Studio Show Shortly After Dynamite Premiere

All Elite Wrestling will premiere its two-hour weekly live show, Dynamite, on TNT starting on Oct. 2. But the company is looking to add another program to its weekly schedule, according to new comments from TNT/TBS/truTV general manager Brett Weitz via The Wrap. According to Weitz, AEW and Turner’s parent company WarnerMedia are “talking about” running a weekly studio show that would run as a companion to Dynamite.

“We are talking about it,” Weitz said. “I don’t know if you’ve met Tony Khan, but he’s not short of ideas — or passion. So there is a world where we’re thinking about ‘Where does something like that live?’ Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we’ve got all these different components at our disposal.”

“The more content for these fans the better, and we would love to figure out what something like that looks like,” he added.

Having a studio show recapping the news of the promotion seems to be in vogue, as WWE announced back in April that they plan on launching a weekly show on FS1 shortly after SmackDown makes the jump to FOX on Oct. 6.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to have happen for a long time,” Triple H said while appearing on First Things First leading up to WrestleMania 35. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for a studio show for us, because of the sports entertainment aspect of it, it’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, an entertainment [show] where you’re talking about where things are going and the storylines and the characters and all of it.

“This is going to be one of those shows where if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss because it’s going talk about everything you love in a way that you can’t get any place else,” he continued.

The latest rumors on the show is that WWE Backstage is the working title, the show will premiere on Nov. 5 and that Renee Young is expected to be one of the co-hosts. Other personalities who will possibly be involved included Booker T, Edge, Christian and Paige.

It’s unclear who will host AEW’s show or where it will wind up on Turner’s networks.

“It may not happen on October 2, which is what we’re all kind of gunning towards, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it was something that [launched] shortly thereafter,” Weitz said. “We’re thinking about it for sure.”