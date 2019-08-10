Young Bucks Reveal Their First Match For AEW Tag Team Title Tournament On TNT

We’ve known that AEW would begin a tag team tournament to crown their first champions upon the launch of their TNT show. Now, we know who the Young Bucks will face in the very first match of the tournament.

On Friday night, the Bucks worked their final independent wrestling match at House of Glory’s High Intensity 8 event in New York. They faced Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) and were victorious and announced after the bout that this wouldn’t be the last match the two teams have.

Matt Jackson got on the microphone to tell the crowd that the two teams would face each other on the second edition of AEW on TNT, October 9th in Boston, Massachusetts. He also revealed that it would be the opening match of the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament.

Private Party was a team hand-picked by the Jacksons when signed by AEW back in April, so it’s not surprising they would want to work with them in their first tag team tournament match.

The match between the two teams on Friday night was reported to be spectacular and we wouldn’t expect anything less on TNT October 9th.