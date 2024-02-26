AEW's Taya Valkyrie Compares Johnny Loves Taya to Modern Family and I Love Lucy

On Valentine's Day this year, one of AEW's strongest power couples Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV released a scripted series on AEW's YouTube channel, Johnny Loves Taya.

Valkyrie recently discussed the series on the Lightweights Podcast, comparing it to Modern Family and I Love Lucy. "We have our new show coming out real quick called Johnny Loves Taya. So, Johnny Loves Taya is pro wrestling's first scripted, fully scripted romantic comedy series. That is going to be living on the AEW YouTube channel. We are very very proud of it," Taya Valkyrie explained. "Think of Modern Family meets I Love Lucy. It's like a short episode about things that happen to us in our lives and our friends are part of it."

Valkyrie went on to discuss how their real-life friends were able to get involved in the show including Valkyrie's long-time friend Phoenix whom she's known for 10 years. "Phoenix, who's been one of my best friends for like over ten years, he is part of it. I have my friend Laura in it. I'm trying to think. Holly is in it. My friend Josh. Like it's just these real people in our lives that are all part of the show with us," Valkyrie added. "And it's fully scripted. It was written and directed by Justin Donaldson who was part of Reno 911's writing team and Funny or Die. It's just been really cool to produce something like this with John and Justin. And have AEW really believe in us and allow us to kind of make this crazy idea come to fruition."

AEW has dabbled in the scripted-series scene before with projects like AEW: All Access which follows some of AEW's biggest stars backstage, Rhodes To The Top which starred Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and other various series' on their YouTube. They have really delved deeper into the creative aspect of their content with things like the hit series HEY! (EW) hosted by RJ City where he hilariously interviews members of the AEW roster each week.

The first two episodes of Johnny Loves Taya are currently available to watch on YouTube.