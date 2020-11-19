Team Taz Beats Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite, Will Hobbs Joins the Group

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite turned out to be a great episode for Team Taz. The team of Brian Cage and Ricky Starks wound up beating both TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes in the show's main event after Cage pinned Allin with a Drill Claw from the top rope. Will Hobbs once again ran out to make the save and chase the two heels away, only to grab the FTW Championship and smash Rhodes across the face with it. Taz ended the episode by screaming in Rhodes' face to never disrespect the group again, referencing comments Rhodes made earlier in the week about Taz's title he revived earlier this year.

Cage's win will likely give him a future shot at Allin's championship, and Hobbs' addition to the group (something Taz had been trying to put together for weeks) gives the faction an extra boost.

WILL HOBBS... ... is in TEAM TAZ THIS IS NOT A DRILL#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TTZgzDpysS — GIFSkull III (Backup) - #AEWDynamite #WWENXT (@SkullGIF) November 19, 2020

"Let's talk about Brian Cage, great wrestler," Rhodes said earlier this week. "He has an incredible in-ring IQ, he has extensive experience which goes a long way in a young locker room like we have. He's The Machine. He's got that physique everybody talks about. Brian Cage, in short, is an outstanding professional wrestler. So what does that make Ricky Starks? Because when Brian Cage stands next to Ricky Starks, Brian Cage becomes a shrinking violet. He becomes Jumping Jeff Farmer (aka nWo Sting in WCW), he might as well wear a chest protector and say 'you're looking at the real deal now!' (referencing D'Lo Brown). Because every one of us in wrestling has seen where a trajectory like this, where a dynamic like this goes."

"... If this was a mirror universe, maybe I would even be the FTW Champion," he continued. "No, you know what, I wouldn't be the FTW Champion. You know why? Because nobody cares about the FTW title. Respectfully. Maybe one other guy, and I know where sits in the building (Tony Khan), maybe one other guy cares about the FTW Championship. Respectfully, it belongs in a museum. It was something, it isn't something now. It has nothing to do with the present and the future of professional wrestling."