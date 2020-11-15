Watch: Cody Rhodes Rips Brian Cage's FTW Championship While Promoting This Week's AEW Dynamite

✖

AEW uploaded a new promo on Sunday for this week's upcoming episode of Dynamite, featuring Tony Schiavone in a studio (an obvious homage to Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling) as he ran through the card for the episode. He then welcomed Cody Rhodes to talk about the upcoming tag team match between Rhodes, TNT Champion Darby Allin and Brian Cage & Ricky Starks. Rhodes took quite a few shots at Team Taz, particularly Brian Cage and his FTW Championship.

"Let's talk about Brian Cage, great wrestler," Rhodes said. "He has an incredible in-ring IQ, he has extensive experience which goes a long way in a young locker room like we have. He's The Machine. He's got that physique everybody talks about. Brian Cage, in short, is an outstanding professional wrestler. So what does that make Ricky Starks? Because when Brian Cage stands next to Ricky Starks, Brian Cage becomes a shrinking violet. He becomes Jumping Jeff Farmer (aka nWo Sting in WCW), he might as well wear a chest protector and say 'you're looking at the real deal now!' (referencing D'Lo Brown). Because every one of us in wrestling has seen where a trajectory like this, where a dynamic like this goes."

He then turned his attention to Taz, wondering aloud why the two of them don't get along given how they're tastes in wrestling line up so well.

"I don't get it. If this was a mirror universe, maybe I would even be the FTW Champion," he continued. "No, you know what, I wouldn't be the FTW Champion. You know why? Because nobody cares about the FTW title. Respectfully. Maybe one other guy, and I know where sits in the building (Tony Khan), maybe one other guy cares about the FTW Championship. Respectfully, it belongs in a museum. It was something, it isn't something now. It has nothing to do with the present and the future of professional wrestling."

Taz revived and awarded the FTW Championship to Cage earlier this year in the build to Cage's AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley. "The Human Suplex Machine" introduced the title back in 1998 while in ECW.