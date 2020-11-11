AEW Teaming Up With Yuke's to Create First Console Video Game

✖

AEW had been teasing that we would get a big announcement on its first foray into video games since opening up shop, and now we finally have the first details on its jump to console gaming. AEW revealed the new details on its first-ever AEW Games special event, and that's where we learned that AEW has teamed up with Yuke's, who used to develop the WWE 2K series before Visual Concepts took over with WWE 2K20, on a brand new series.

During the event, Kenny Omega confirmed Yuke's involvement. A release date and title were not revealed, though initial footage involving Omega, Chris Jericho and Hikaru Shida was shown.

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed what type of wrestling games they prefer, and for them it's all about ease of play.

"For me, the simplicity of a great game engine, that's easy functioning and easy to use," Matt Jackson said. "Like, some of the stuff nowadays, to me, it seems like it's almost too overly elaborate. I'm just not into it.

"Honestly, I've played a few of the new ones, they're too hard," he added. "I don't know if that just makes me seem like I'm an old dinosaur now and it's like, "Oh, I like the games how they used to be," but God, I don't know, man. I don't know if it's me romanticizing and being nostalgic about the games I played when I was a kid."

"We'll be watching [Kenny] play these new games and I'm like, 'I don't even understand. How do you even get it?'" Nick Jackson added. "And then he'll try to explain it and we're like, 'I don't know. Maybe we're just old school.'"

