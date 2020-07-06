AEW's The Elite Poke Fun at NXT Accidentally Spoiling This Week's Main Event

Last week NXT taped the "Winner Take All" match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, which is set to air as the main event of The Great American Bash Night Two this coming Wednesday. Unfortunately, fellow NXT wrestler Surav Gurjar took a photo at the end of that match and shared it on his Instagram story, giving away that Lee had been victorious. Some people within WWE have already tried to claim that the photo doesn't necessarily give away the end (arguing that two finishes were taped), but to many fans this seemed like a blunder.

During the latest Being The Elite episode, AEW's Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Adam Page decided to poke fun at the situation with a somewhat meta skit.

"We might've lost this week [in viewership], but at least we didn't put up a spoiler on Instagram," Nick Jackson said.

"What kind of idiot would do that?! On your own roster," Kenny Omega asked. "Were you born yesterday? Give me a break!"

The four then broke character, indicating that the jokes were part of a bit to get fans riled up.

"Do you think the fans are going to like that one?" Omega asked.

Matt Jackson replied, "It's a little on the nose, we'll get a little bit of heat in the comments."

"Sometimes I feel like we've got to stop taking cheap shots," Omega said. "But they make it so easy man. It's like we're playing with children."

Fyter Fest has seen its own issues when it comes to its main event plans. Originally Jon Moxley was set to defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage this Wednesday, but the match was pushed out a week as a precaution regarding the coronavirus since Moxley's wife Renee Young recently tested positive.

Here's what AEW has planned for Fyter Fest Night Two:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBA

And here's what WWE has announced for The Great American Bash Night Two:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae

Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. El Ligado del Fantasma

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.