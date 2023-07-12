AEW: The United Center's Newest Sponsorship is Great News for CM Punk

The United Center has been home to some unforgettable moments for CM Punk, as the star made his debut for AEW there and his return to All Elite Wrestling there as well. Now the United Center will be partnering up with one of Punk's favorite products, as PepsiCo has entered a multi-year partnership with the United Center, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Blackhawks. Pepsi will now be the official soft drink provider for all three, and there will be a newly designed Pepsi Grab & Go store in the United Center Atrium as part of the partnership. Punk has previously expressed his love for Pepsi, and even has a Pepsi tattoo, so having it be the official soda of one of his favorite places is probably icing on the cake.

The official press release revealed that Pepsi and Starry will offer one-of-a-kind experiences to United Center guests throughout the year. That will start with the Bulls Fest on August 19th and 20th, where fans can win beverages, game tickets, pre-game access, and exclude experiences. Later this year fans can enter for a chance to win cancer tickets, game tickets, and gear from their favorite teams, and Pepsi will also have special VIP experiences and activations throughout the year.

"Chicagoans live and breathe sports, entertainment, and creativity. Our athletes, artists, and fans are some of the most passionate in the world and the United Center hosts the city's most unforgettable moments," said Kalen Thornton, VP of Sports, Gaming and Entertainment, PBNA. "Our company's longstanding presence here in Chicago goes back more than 100 years, where we've fueled iconic athletes in the game and celebrated fandom off the court."

"The expanded partnership with the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks is the ultimate opportunity for us to continue giving back to our neighbors and support our culture. We can't wait to lift up Chicago fans, its teams and players, and our city's vibrant community with epic experiences brought to you by iconic brands like Pepsi, our new lemon lime flavored soda STARRY, fan favorite MTN DEW and more," Thornton said.

"Together with the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, the United Center is committed to elevating the fan experience by partnering with brands who lead with innovation and offer best-in-class products," said Joe Myhra, Senior Vice President, United Center. "We are thrilled to collaborate with PepsiCo in the coming years as we work to create iconic experiences for fans at the arena in addition to expanding our collective impact in our surrounding community."

PepsiCo will also be the presenting sponsor of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation's new Job Exposure Pilot Program, which increases awareness of career fields and job opportunities among young people through a partnership with Wes Side after-school and school organizations. PepsiCo will also give funding and development resources to minority-led nonprofits, advancing the Chicago Bulls' partnership with AMPT: Advancing nonprofits, which strengthens the organizational health and supports long-term development of Black and Latin-led nonprofits on Chicago's West and South sides.

Fans can celebrate the new partnership on July 20th at Chicago's Union Station's Great Hall. The part begins at 3 PM and ends at 7 PM, and you can sample Pepsi Zero Surge and Starry, as well as play pop-a-shot and shoot-the-puck skill games. You can win prizes like Chicago Bulls tickets and Chicago Blackhawks tickets and can take photos with Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk.