Photo: AEW Fan Artist Gives the TNT Championship a New Look

AEW's newest championship, the AEW TNT Championship, had a bit of a rocky debut on Saturday night at Double or Nothing. Fan reactions to the title's design were mixed (though the negative reactions compared it to WWE's 24/7 Championship), and Tony Schiavone was quick to point out that due to the pandemic the title wasn't actually finished yet. Cody Rhodes, who won the title by beating Lance Archer in the finals of an eight-man tournament, explained what happened after the show.

"I know Tony has already told you this already so this isn't breaking news, but this isn't even the final belt," Rhodes said. "The actual silver-plated title, which has the shine finish and the extra details, due to the COVID and the pandemic, we didn't have it here. And we will have it, maybe as soon as this week's Dynamite. But man, I don't know if I want it. Because this is the one I got handed."

While AEW hasn't shown what the belt's final design will look like, by Sunday morning a fan-made edit of the championship started making the rounds on Twitter. The new title had its silver plates switched out for gold, while the center plate had additional detail added that looked similar to the NWA/WCW's classic Big Gold Belt.

This week's AEW will feature a battle royale to determine the first man to challenge Rhodes for his new championship. The show will also feature an injury update from Britt Baker as well as another appearance from Mike Tyson.

Check out the full results from tonight's Double or Nothing below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager)

