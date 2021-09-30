Report: AEW’s Original Plans for the TNT Championship Changing Hands

Sammy Guevara dethroned Miro for the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. But while the match delivered an emotional moment for fans of “The Spanish God,” it wasn’t AEW’s original plan for the championship. Fightful Select reported shortly after the show that Miro was initially going to drop the title around the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month (he successfully defended it against Eddie Kingston instead), then was tentatively moved to the AEW Grand Slam card at Arthur Ashe Stadium last week. Obviously, plans changed both times.

After beating “God’s Favorite Champion,” Guevara took part in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone during the first commercial break of the Rhodes to the Top premiere. Along with being confronted by Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year, Guevara accepted a challenge from former NXT star Bobby Fish to defend his title on next week’s Dynamite anniversary special. Fish was released by the WWE last month and has since signed with MLW, meaning this is another example of the Forbidden Door being opened.

During a media conference call ahead of the All Out pay-per-view, AEW president Tony Khan explained to reporters how he does not view the TNT Championship as a midcard title.

“It’s not a midcard championship,” Khan said. “The only people that have held it are Cody, Brodie Lee (rest in peace), Darby Allin and Miro. I’m not booking it like a midcard championship, I’m booking as a top championship that stars hold.

“That is the key to the championship is none of the champions have been a stretch,” he continued. “In thermodynamics, heat is passed from a warmer body to a cooler body. If you have a hot belt and you take a cold wrestler and you say ‘I can heat this guy up by putting the belt on him,’ the problem with that is that you cool off the belt. So the key to this belt from the beginning it’s been hot matches, hot issues, been pushed on television and the champion has always been a protected star.”

