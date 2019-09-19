AEW’s TNT Show Officially Named Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling’s weekly TNT show finally has a name, and now it will be officially called AEW Dynamite. The company officially unveiled the show’s title and logo on social media, with Cody Rhodes front and center on the new poster. You can check out the poster below.

The show will air live weekly from 8-10 p.m. Eastern. The first episode will take place on Oct. 2 at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Thus far four matches have been announced for the premiere — Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners, MJF vs. Brandon Cutler, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara and Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

The next five weeks of shows will take place in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston (West Virginia), and Charlotte.

DYNAMITE Wednesdays on TNT 8/7c pic.twitter.com/LaeatkAn45 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 19, 2019

The company quickly released a second poster, featuring some of AEW’s top stars.

AEW on TNT starts Oct 2 at 8/7c#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VIeuszZLZV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 19, 2019

Dynamite will air on the same time each week as WWE’s NXT show on the USA Network. The upcoming battle between the two shows for ratings is being referred to be fans as the Wednesday Nights Wars, a spiritual sequel to the ratings war between WWF’s Monday Night Raw and WCW Monday Nitro from 1995-2001.

AEW announced their television deal with TNT back in May.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the show’s press release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with DOUBLE OR NOTHING and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”