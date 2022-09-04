Tony Khan Addresses AEW's Recent Backstage Drama

Reports of their being backstage drama in AEW have been consistently popping up over the last few months. CM Punk alleged issues with Hangman Page (and the rest of the locker room, depending on what you believe about the Colt Cabana situation), Thunder Rosa's supposed beef with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, the Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara scuffle that saw their match get scrapped from All Out and MJF's apparent frustration with the promotion over his contract have been some of the company's biggest stories this year — even though only some of them have been outright addressed on television.

Tony Khan spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio ahead of tonight's All Out pay-per-view and that topic was brought up. Khan said he felt it's not necessarily a problem if not everyone gets along behind the scenes, pointing out that many of those issues can be solved in the ring.

"A lot of wrestlers don't like each other," Khan said. "Some of it has been a secret for a long time, some of it is just coming out now, some of it is new stuff that wasn't there before. I don't think that's a bad thing, as long as people aren't crossing the line with each other. If they do, we need to get it in check and make sure people aren't crossing the line. But these things can be settled in the ring a lot of times too.c

"Some of the stuff that's come out of these situations in recent weeks has been... in some ways it's challenging but in other ways I think it's not always detrimental to the box office of a wrestling company when people find out the wrestlers hate each other," he later added.

Check out the full card for Sunday's All Out pay-per-view below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends

Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends Interim AEW Women's World Championship : Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida AEW World Tag Team Championship s: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

s: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed TBS Championship : Jade Cargill vs. Athena

: Jade Cargill vs. Athena Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black

(Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

(Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker

Hook vs. Angelo Parker (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship : PAC vs. Kip Sabian

: PAC vs. Kip Sabian (Kickoff) AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

