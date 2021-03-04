AEW's Tony Khan Clarifies Revolution's Surprise, Announces New Title Match

✖

This week's AEW Unrestricted saw AEW president Tony Khan hype up Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Along with breaking down each of the matches, Khan clarified something regarding the major signing Paul Wight teased during Dynamite. The man formerly known as Big Show stated that a "hall of fame worthy" mystery wrestler would be signing with the company, but some fans assumed the reveal would coincide with the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match as that still has one open spot.

Khan said that wasn't the case, meaning there will be two surprise arrivals on Sunday.

"[Paul Wight] told the world, and it's true, that there's gonna be a big star signed with AEW, and he's coming here...this Sunday a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star, is gonna come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view," Khan said [h/t Cageside Seats] "So I can confirm what Paul said is true. And I'm not talking about the person in the ladder match...Paul's talking about a big surprise, and that's no joke."

He also announced that the winner of the ladder match will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on next week's AEW Dynamite. Allin is already preoccupied this Sunday, taking on Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Street Fight alongside Sting.

