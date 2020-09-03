AEW President Tony Khan Believes 'Double or Nothing Kicked the Crap Out of WrestleMania'

✖

AEW President Tony Khan hosted a media conference call on Thursday afternoon ahead of All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view this coming Saturday. During the conversation, Khan talked about the highs and lows of AEW so far, which eventually got him on the topic of how the company responded to the pandemic and still managed to pull off the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May. Khan also brought up how AEW addressed the pandemic compared to WWE, then went so far as to say Double or Nothing "kicked the crap out of" WrestleMania 36.

"There have been such highs and lows in this pandemic," Khan said. "Trying to do great things. To come back do Double or Nothing, I thought Double or Nothing was the bastion of ingenuity. To sit back and it's like, 'Okay, with what we have, how can a great pay-per-view?' I thought, and I'm sorry I'll just honest — we were both operating during the pandemic, I tested everybody coming in, this might by the pull-out quote of this press conference but I'm going to say it. I thought Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania.

"It was a much better pay-per-view," he continued. "We were both operating under difficult circumstances. I think ours, we were fortunate it was a little bit later in the pandemic. We had implemented testing and were doing testing at that time. But when we did Double or Nothing, we were still the only ones doing testing, a good testing plan at that point."

Check out the full card for Saturday's All Out event below. The event will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville and have roughly 15 percent of the capacity filled with live fans.