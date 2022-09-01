Will Ospreay Comments on His Future With AEW

Will Ospreay has wrestled in an AEW ring six times in 2022, but don't expect him back again anytime soon. The reigning IWGP United States Champion first arrived back in June during the build to the AEW x NJPW crossover pay-per-view Forbidden Door, competing three times on Dynamite/Rampage before successfully defending his US title against Orange Cassidy at the pay-per-view. He then returned alongside Aussie Open to compete in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament in August, beating Death Triangle before falling to The Elite on this week's AEW Dynamite. The three heels got some revenge when the cameras stopped rolling by jumping the three, with Ospreay nailing Kenny Omega with a Hidden Blade to end the brawl.

But then Ospreay took to Twitter saying that he's done with AEW for the foreseeable future. He wrote, "For the foreseeable future my time with@AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won't have any issues."

The issues between Omega and Ospreay are well-documented and it's worth noting that New Japan's official website recapped both Dynamite's main event and the post-show attack. Between that and the report that AEW stars will be involved in Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January, it's possible that a one-on-one match between Ospreay and Omega is in the works.

When do you think Ospreay will appear on AEW programming again? Let us know down in the comments