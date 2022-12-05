Claudio Castagnoli Acknowledges William Regal's AEW Status

William Regal is WWE bound. Following AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attack on the 54-year-old retired wrestler, reports surfaced that that segment was done to write Regal off of AEW programming as he would be departing the promotion and returning to his former employer. While the ink still needs to dry, "all signs" point to Regal heading back to WWE as he is currently finalizing a new deal with the company. This comes at a time when Regal was at the center of AEW's main event storyline, as he was responsible for MJF capturing the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear.

Even before a WWE return came into the picture, Regal's AEW status was in a precarious position. He had just betrayed Jon Moxley, leaving many questioning the future of the Blackpool Combat Club. After all, Regal was the one who assembled the BCC in storyline, and the group is named after Regal's home town.

Speaking to Joey Hayden of Dallas Morning News, the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli acknowledged that a "group meeting" will need to take place when it comes to deciding the future of the faction.

"We have to wait and see. You know, we're still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what's next, or if there's a next," Castagnoli said. "I'll leave it at that."

Castagnoli continued by praising Regal as a mentor, noting that he "felt at home" in AEW because of his presence.

"I never stop learning from him. He's the reason I got into WWE in the first place back in 2011, and he was one of the reasons why I really, you know, felt at home when I got to AEW because he was there," Castagnoli said.

Beyond their backstage relationship, Regal and Castagnoli have an in-ring history. The two competed against one another on house shows throughout 2013 before they wrestled on NXT TV in what would be Regal's final match.

"I was also the man who ended his career. I feel like there's that connection there. There's that respect," Castagnoli continued. "If you share the ring with somebody, there has to be a connection, especially when it's somebody like William Regal. I always learn from him, just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW, and to be around him not just in the back but also in front of the camera, it's been emotional."

Castagnoli challenges Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Title this Saturday, December 10th at ROH Final Battle.