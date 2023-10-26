AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Kenny Omega Announced For AEW Collision

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is closing in on history. The self-proclaimed generational talent captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear 2022, defeating Jon Moxley to become the youngest world titleholder in AEW's young existence. Since then, MJF has gone on to defend the AEW World Championship against the likes of Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Ethan Page, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, Adam Cole, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. This run has led to MJF soaring past prior title reigns from inaugural champion Chris Jericho and fan-favorite prizefighter Jon Moxley, but he has yet to eclipse the man at the top of the list: Kenny Omega.

That said, MJF is well aware of how close he is to passing Omega's record 346-day reign. In recent weeks, MJF has taunted Omega to his face that time was running out, pointing to the fact that he will eclipse the record by the end of the month.

Kenny Omega Challenges MJF on AEW Collision

(Photo: AEW)

The Best Bout Machine is saying not so fast.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, MJF successfully defended his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Juice Robinson in the show's opening contest. He then became outnumbered by Bullet Club Gold, but AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn hit the ring to back him up. Words were exchanged between the two groups, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom came to ringside, and more challenges for future episodes of AEW TV and AEW Full Gear were laid out. If that wasn't overwhelming enough, MJF was confronted by Kenny Omega as he made his way to the back.

KENNY OMEGA IS HERE!



And he just challenged #AEW World Champion to a match THIS SATURDAY NIGHT on #AEWCollision!



The Cleaner vs The Devil!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/ytCNhQ3Q3r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2023

Omega pointed out that he is well aware that MJF is closing in on beating his 346-day AEW World Championship reign record, and noted that he reserves the right to defend his streak. MJF accepted Omega's challenge, announcing that he will put his AEW World Championship on the line this Saturday on AEW Collision. If Omega defeats MJF, he will end The Devil's reign at 343 days, stopping him just three days short of the record.

This will be the first in-ring meeting of any kind between MJF and Omega. Despite these two men being both AEW originals and two of the company's biggest singles stars, they have never shared the ring in any capacity: singles, tag team, trios, or even a battle royal.

AEW Collision goes down this Saturday, October 28th at 8 PM ET on TNT.