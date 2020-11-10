Sons of WWE Hall of Famer Debuting on AEW This Week

✖

This week's AEW Dark will feature a noteworthy debut, as Terrence and Terrell Hughes (better known on the independent scene as TNT) will make their debuts for the promotion. The 25-year-old twins are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer of D-Von Dudley, one half of the legendary Dudley Boyz tag team. The pair debuted as a tag team back in late 2015, but popped up in Impact Wrestling several years prior to take part in a storyline involving their father. They've since worked in promotions such as Big Time Wrestling and USWA.

The two were used as extras on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in September.

On @WWE SmackDown Live: Who escorted Sami Zayn during the Intercontinental Title Match between AJ Styles & Jeff Hardy? Terrence & Terrell Hughes of TNT @3DTnT along with producer Adam Pearce escorted Sami until he returned to attack AJ. #WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/r1y8YinlAY — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 12, 2020

D-Von wrapped up his final run as a full-time wrestler with WWE in 2016, and quickly rejoined the company to work as a backstage producer. He remains in the role to this day.

