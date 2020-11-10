Sons of WWE Hall of Famer Debuting on AEW This Week

By Connor Casey

This week's AEW Dark will feature a noteworthy debut, as Terrence and Terrell Hughes (better known on the independent scene as TNT) will make their debuts for the promotion. The 25-year-old twins are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer of D-Von Dudley, one half of the legendary Dudley Boyz tag team. The pair debuted as a tag team back in late 2015, but popped up in Impact Wrestling several years prior to take part in a storyline involving their father. They've since worked in promotions such as Big Time Wrestling and USWA.

The two were used as extras on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in September.

D-Von wrapped up his final run as a full-time wrestler with WWE in 2016, and quickly rejoined the company to work as a backstage producer. He remains in the role to this day.

This week's AEW Dynamite will see the fallout from Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view. Check out the full results from the show below:

  • The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay
  • AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page
  • Orange Cassidy def. John Silver
  • TNT Championship: Darby Allin def. Cody Rhodes
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks def. FTR
  • Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
  • MJF def. Chris Jericho
  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

And here's what's on the docket for Dynamite:

  • Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
  • Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears
  • Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix
  • Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
  • The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)
  • MJF and Wardlow's Induction Into the Inner Circle
  • Cody Rhodes' response promo to losing the TNT Championship
Start the Conversation

of