AEW Announces, Then Cancels Championship Match for This Week's AEW Dynamite

✖

All Elite Wrestling updated their lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite on Monday and included a surprise AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and Top Flight (Angel Dorado and Air Wolf). However, the match has since been pulled from all advertising. F4WOnline reported more information regarding the situation, writing, "We were told that after AEW initially announced a Tag Team Title match between the Young Bucks and Top Flight, that match is not happening. No reason was given other than the announcement was made prematurely, but the match could be made in the future. As of now, they will be featured in a video package on the show."

The Bucks won the tag titles against FTR at Full Gear on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Top Flight recently debuted for AEW on an episode of AEW Dark in late October. There was no mention of Matt Jackson's leg injury in the report, which he confirmed is real on top of playing a role in the storyline.

"It's a very real injury that I have been dealing with. It's been a rough year for me," Jackson said in his post-show media scrum. "I come back after all that time off in the lockdown and the first thing I do is break my rib when I jumped out of the dugout. I dealt with that for a second. That sucked. Then, we did that Falls Count Anywhere'match between The Butcher & The Blade and I decided it would be a good idea to jump off the entrance set. Do a diving elbow off the entrance set, where is only concrete by the way, not a good idea. For a while I was walking around at home and having a hard time hobbling around. I thought I may have had a hairline fracture in my fibula or something. My amazing wife, who is also watching this, noticed that I was having a hard time getting around and she had Doctor Sampson order me an MRI just to see what was going on.

"Turns out, it wasn't my fibula, it was actually soft tissue," he continued. "It was the back of my knee, my MCL and after we looked at the MRI, I had a slight tear. Nothing at the time that needed surgery. The most interesting part was that I had found out about was the thinning of my ACL which they also considered a slight tear. I haven't had any pain in my ACL, just wear and tear. I remember thinking back, 'Have I ever hurt my ACL?' I remember back in 2008, I banged up my knee and I had a hard time with it for a second. That's the only time I can recall ever hurting my left knee in that area. So after talking to a couple of doctors we're under the impression that the ACL (injury) may be a decade old or older."

Check out the rest of the card for this week's Dynamite below: