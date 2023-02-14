Top AEW Star Seemingly Teases WWE Return

The next 12 months of professional wrestling free agency promise to reshape the industry as fans know it. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions like Jay White and Will Ospreay are set to be free agents in a matter of weeks and roughly one year, respectively, while top AEW talents like the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have their contracts expiring either by the end of the year or early 2024. While AEW has many months to negotiate new deals with those aforementioned main-eventers, the clock is ticking on one of the company's top tag teams.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will become free agents this April and are currently on a break from AEW. It's unclear if they will be back on weekly programming before their current deals expire. One half of the decorated tag team, Dax Harwood, has spoken at length about his current status in the professional wrestling world on his podcast, emphasizing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are keeping all options open.

One of those options is WWE. Both Harwood and Wheeler wrestled for WWE throughout the 2010s, garnering mainstream attention as The Revival. While Harwood has stressed that he and Wheeler's next move has not yet been decided, a recent Instagram Story has the wrestling world talking.

Harwood shared an image of Cazcanes tequila on his Instagram Story, the bottle sitting on his desk. In the corner of the desk is a piece of paper with what appears to be the bottom of the WWE logo on it.

This was posted on Dax Harwood's Instagram. Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/aqCA6WdU5a — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) February 14, 2023

Social media has speculated that this mystery paper could be a WWE contract. That said, considering both Harwood and Wheeler are under AEW deals until April, it's highly unlikely that they would enter talks with another promotion at this time. Contract tampering has been a massive talking point in the professional wrestling world, with AEW President Tony Khan notably sending a warning email to WWE after word emerged that some of his contracted talent had been contacted by WWE.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on FTR's professional wrestling future.