Here’s Why The Young Bucks Deleted Their Twitter Accounts

AEW’s Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, both seemingly quit Twitter on Friday as both of their original handles were gone. Nick didn’t give a reason, while Matt tweeted out the following message — “I’ve had a fun time on this app for over ten years, but it’s time to finally hit the X. I’ll see you on BTE.” This decision came on the same week that a video of a masked jobber throwing woefully fake punches at Dustin Rhodes went viral and NXT outright beat Dynamite in both viewership and ratings for the first time the two shows started going head-to-head.

It should be noted that Matt’s account has since been changed to the Young Bucks Official Twitter account, though all previous tweets have been deleted.

The reasoning behind the Bucks’ departure was explained by their father, Matthew Lee Massie aka “Papa Buck.”

Thx for all the love We are getting from everyone wondering about Matt and Nick ! They are fine and just need a well deserved break from the toxicity on here ! They are the most sweetest most genuine guys ever! They don’t deserve the hate they get! Love u all — MATTHEW Lee Massie/ Papa Buck (@MATTLEEMASSIE) December 21, 2019

Based on Massie’s comments, it doesn’t sound like the two will gone forever.

“We suggested a hiatus to clear their minds !,” he added. “They give 110% of their blood sweat and tears ! To the point of pure exhaustion they’ve got nothing else to give ! Haters gonna hate and always gonna find something!”

The pair competed against SCU for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in Dynamite’s main event this week and wound up falling short of winning the gold. The four men, along with Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega, were all attacked by the Dark Order to close out the final episode of the year.

The Jan. 1 episode of Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, already has two matches booked — Cody vs. Darby Allin and AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. Kris Statlander.

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Rhodes revealed how much value he and the rest of AEW’s front office put in television ratings.

“Obviously the rating, they almost matter more to the respective brands individually,” Rhodes said. “Warner Media and TNT, they’re looking at the ratings and the demographic, that P1 demo and how you’re doing there, and then I’m assuming USA are doing the same for NXT. It’s more of the fans that put them in contrast to each other. ‘Well they did this and they did this’.”

“If you look at the data, there’s not nearly as much crossover as you would think. Not so much like the ’90s where you were turning the channel, they both have dedicated fanbases,” he added. “You’ve got to look at minute-by-minutes, which are a scary thing to look at. It’s like baseball, but it’s the way to go. If you look at those minute-by-minutes, you can see trends. And even after eight weeks or so, you can see some trends like ‘Ok, this person, they really seem to like’ or ‘they really seem to like the action here’ or ‘they like it when this person has the mic.’ So you want to play to your strengths, and you also want to adjust your long-form plan but not adjust it drastically where you become something other than yourself.”

Photo: Lee South/AEW