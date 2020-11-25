AEW's The Young Bucks Explain Why They Don't Watch NXT

✖

AEW has been running head-to-head with NXT since Dynamite first premiered on TNT back in October 2019. And while its a significantly younger company, the Jacksonville-based promotion has managed to consistently draw in a larger audience and dominate the target demographic in the Nielsen ratings. Matt and Nick Jackson, two of AEW's executive vice presidents, sat down with Wrestling Inc. this week to discuss their new book, "Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues," and the subject of NXT was brought up.

"It's weird when you're in the thick of things and you're in the middle of it all, you don't even think about it," Nick said. "So it's probably something we'll think about later on in life, but as of now, I didn't even think of that question because we're so involved with every detail [and] every little thing that's going on with Dynamite that it's hard to even think about the other show at all.

"I forget that they have shows," Matt added. "It's tunnel vision to our own product. It's like, 'Oh yeah, that's right. There's another show tonight. That's right.'

"And that's the mentality of Dynamite and AEW is we'd never wanted to know what that show is doing because we feel like if we do know, then it might screw up our brains and our minds on how we book things as well," Nick said. "So we never have wanted to get caught up in any of that."

The Bucks finally captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time back at the Full Gear pay-per-view in early November, beating former NXT stars FTR (fka The Revival).

Check out the lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite below:

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Will Hobbs vs. TBA

Hangman Page vs. John Silver

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian