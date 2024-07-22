AEW’s Young Bucks Explain What Inspires Their Ring Gear

One of AEW’s biggest tag teams, the Young Bucks, have become pretty polarizing throughout the last few years. Their heel personas kicked off a new era for them back before the pandemic when they began wearing pretty expensive sneakers to the ring. This enraged the sneaker community more than anything, but it opened a new opportunity for the brothers to lean into with their characters. They’ve since tried to find something even crazier than the last to generate headlines with, adding a hardcore element to their matches. One of their most recent ideas was superkicking former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the face and having an explosive hit at the same time, creating an incredible visual in the ring.

Throughout their career as a tag team they have made really interesting ring gear design choices, including some with their faces plastered all over it which they wore during their time in Japan, their infamous neon tassel gear and now their iconic robe gear. Throughout the last few years they’ve found ways to incorporate their sneakers into their gear made by Denise Cutler.

Eras of the Young Bucks gear in AEW.

How the Young Bucks Craft Their Ring Gear

“I feel like most recently in the last probably four or five years we have now kind of chosen which sneaker we want first and then we have our gear built around that sneaker,” Matthew said on the Sneaker History podcast. “Before that it was just like, we had our crazy ideas, it would usually be tassels and streamers hanging around and neon colors. Then we would find a shoe that kind of fit but now since we’ve become sneakerheads it’s like, ‘well, I want to buy this sneaker anyway so…’ And I’ll send a picture to our seamstress and go, ‘so build something around this,’ and that’s what she does.

Most recently she really crushed it with our new Reebok pump. She built not just the gear but also a giant robe with the Reebok logos which we had to have them check out before and they loved it. I think now it’s just the sneaker that’s the center of the entire thing for us. We build everything around the sneaker, it’s our most important part of our gear now I would say.”

AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks are set to participate in this year’s Blood & Guts, their second following last year’s Golden Elite reunion with Kota Ibushi. Things are a lot different this time around as they have new members of The Elite — Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada — who will compete alongside them, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page. They will go up against Team AEW — AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed, Darby Allin and Mark Briscoe. That match takes place on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.

