Anthony Bowens Builds His Dream Team AEW For Upcoming Clash With The Elite

The Elite has run roughshod on All Elite Wrestling. The Young Bucks returned to AEW this past January with a new attitude, embracing their behind-the-scenes roles as Executive Vice Presidents and abusing their authority within the on-screen product. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson added muscle to their ranks, recruiting Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to replace Kenny Omega and Hangman Page within The Elite. This led to an antithesis ensemble forming to combat the group at AEW Double or Nothing. At that pay-per-view, Team AEW was represented by FTR, Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin. The Elite ultimately emerged victorious.

The AEW roster did not let The Elite relish in that win for too long. The Acclaimed have positioned themselves as the next unit to step up against The Elite, but the three-man group remains outnumbered by at least one man.

Anthony Bowens Builds His Dream Team AEW For Blood & Guts

(Photo: AEW)

Who will step up for Team AEW at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts in July?

Speaking to ComicBook, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens built his dream roster for Team AEW.

"Obviously me and 'Platinum' Max Caster. If Billy Gunn wants to be in there and bloody up some people, let's get him in," Bowens began. "Of course, our AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Honestly, you got to put Darby in there. I would love to have Darby on my team at any point in time because that man knows no limits. He will give up his body for you. He will defend AEW to the end. I think that would be a super strong team going into Blood & Guts. Anybody that wants to step up and help protect this company from The Young Bucks, I welcome them. MJF, he's back. Bryan Danielson, if he wants to get back in there. Anybody who bleeds the company, who's the heart and soul of the company, I believe they'd be a good pick."

Bowens has been signed to AEW since Fall 2020. While he spent the majority of his independent career on his own, AEW President Tony Khan personally paired him and Max Caster together to form The Acclaimed. Together, Bowens and Caster have been one of AEW's greatest success stories, winning both the AEW World Tag Team Championships as well as the AEW World Trios Championships alongside WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

"AEW is our company. We're the best homegrown tag team this company has ever produced," Bowens responded when asked why it's important for The Acclaimed to fly Team AEW's flag. "We were built from the ground up from All Elite Wrestling. Everyone talks about pillars and such, but we are the foundation of AEW. We've put the company on our backs the last couple years. We don't take too kindly to people trying to destroy that."

The Acclaimed face The Young Bucks next Wednesday, June 19th, on AEW Dynamite. Bowens and Caster are expected to represent Team AEW at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts on July 24th.