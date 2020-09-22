AEW's The Young Bucks and FTR Keep Taunting Each Other on Twitter

✖

The Young Bucks and FTR (formerly known as The Revival) have been teasing a dream tag team match for several years. And now that all four men are under the same roof in AEW, the two highly-decorated teams have slowly been building towards a feud in recent months. At first it seemed like the two sides had respect for each other, but things took a turn when Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler convinced Adam Page to betray The Bucks and cost them a shot at a tag team championship match at All Out. FTR wound up taking that spot, then beat Page and Kenny Omega for the gold. Matt & Nick Jackson changed up their attitude as a result of the betrayal, superkicking interviewers and referees while callously throwing money away whenever Tony Khan fines them.

The teams kicked things up a notch in their interactions on social media this week. The latest Being The Elite saw Matt revive an old tweet he wrote about the dream match — "One day we'll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet."

Harwood responded by pointing out the Bucks turned down offers to make the match happen in WWE.

Thank God we spent thousands of dollars to get out of our contracts to come to your show just to make this happen....because you were always too afraid to come to us. https://t.co/4XiDveEYXZ — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) September 22, 2020

The Bucks fired right back by reminding everyone about the comedy gimmick WWE pitched for The Revival before granting them their releases.

Well, if we went there, you guys would’ve looked like this... https://t.co/JtpdQaFLPD pic.twitter.com/lkh66siD04 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 22, 2020

AEW's rankings currently have The Bucks at No. 3 in the tag division behind Omega & Page (who have seemingly broken up) and The Best Friends (who just won a Parking Lot Fight against Santana & Ortiz last week). AEW is currently building towards two major events — its one-year anniversary edition of Dynamite (Oct. 14) and the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7.

