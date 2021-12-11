AEW’s Chris Jericho Released From Hospital

AEW star Chris Jericho recently had to be hospitalized, and as a result, had to miss one of Fozzy’s shows on the current UK tour. Jericho gave an update to the Wrestler Observer yesterday saying he was feeling better and that they just wanted to have him stay overnight, and that it was a non-COVID-related health issue. Jericho’s most recent update has him in good spirits and evidently feeling better, as he posted a photo of himself out and about with the caption “Back on the streets….” We’re glad to see Jericho back up and running, and hopefully, that means the other Fozzy shows will go on as planned.

In that previous statement, Jericho said, “I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/iamjericho/status/1469680084520996864?s=12

Fozzy had to cancel Friday’s show at the Sin City Club, and it was unknown if their show in Nottingham on Saturday and their show in London on Sunday would happen, but it looks like they will. You can see the post from the Sin City Club below.

“Tonight we were devastated to learn that Fozzy will have to cancel their planned date with us in Swansea tomorrow. We have received this message from the band as of 9pm this evening…

“Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably, the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturday’s show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible”.

We can only apologize with the unavoidable shortness of the notice we can bring you. We assure you that in a year of closure and rearranged shows, we are devastated to have to remain closed once again. We wish Chris an incredibly speedy recovery. We very much hope he and the band are able to complete their UK tour and return safely to their families for Christmas. Any question or queries can be sent to info@sincityclub.co.uk and we’ll get back to you as soon as we’re back in the office tomorrow.”

Jericho’s most recent appearance on Dynamite had him being attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, which took place on December 1st. When he returns, Jericho getting revenge on the trio is a sure bet.