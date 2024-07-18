AEW’s Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Title at Dynamite 250, Attacked by Masked Britt Baker

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gave an open challenge that applied to anyone but Britt Baker, and one of AEW’s earliest stars took her up on that challenge. Her opponent would be Nyla Rose, who showed off her impressive power early on in the match. Mone looked concerned at several points during the match, and she almost lost the match after trying to get under Baker’s skin by using her own move to close things out. Mone ultimately made Rose tap out, but things still weren’t over, as she ended up running into a masked Britt Baker in the audience, who chased Mone around the ring until security came to break things up. It would appear we are closer than ever to a Title match between the two big-time stars.

Making a Statement

Mone charged towards Rose but Rose held her back with ease. Mone kicked Rose away and then did her CEO dance, but Rose threw the Champ to the side. Mone apologized but then evaded a move and connected with a host of kicks to the challenger in the corner. Rose then lifted Mone up for a vertical suplex, but Mone got away and tried to lock in a hold. Rose asked her if she lost her mind and put her on the top rope for a knee drop and got it, slamming the Champion down to the mat.

Mone kicked out of the pin attempt and Rose stayed on her, continuing to attack the Champ in the ring. Mone was able to turn things around though, gaining control after keeping Rose’s power advantage at bay by never letting her get her bearings. Mone kept delivering multiple strikes in each corner, and then started to work on the challenger’s shoulders, arms, and back with a hold in the center of the ring.

Mone had a sleeper hold on Rose, but Rose reversed the move and hit a monster suplex on the Champ. Mone was feeling the damage in her back, and Rose then hit a monster clothesline on Mone right after. Rose then went for the cannonball and connected, leading to a cover from Rose, but Mone kicked out. Mone then came right back and hit a Meteroa, but that only got a two-count. Mone then got slammed into the turnbuckle, but Mone was able to hit an Avalanche Bulldog from the top rope.

Mone then pulled out a glove that had CEO on it, mimicking Britt Baker’s famous move. Mone proceeded to try and use Baker’s finisher, but unfortunately, it didn’t end up working out so well for her. Rose didn’t tap, instead biting down hard on Mone’s hand and causing her to scream out in pain until she released the hold. Mone wasn’t phased though, and she went for her Statement Maker on Rose after her hand recovered a bit, and that was the move that caused Rose to tap out.

DMD vs CEO

Mone was then in full celebration mode as she left the ring, but that’s when she saw someone in the crowd with a sign that read DMD is greater than CEO. Mone grabbed the sign and tore it in half, revealing a masked person behind it. The masked person then shoved Mone onto the floor before taking off the mask and revealing herself to be Baker, and Mone then hightailed it out of there. Baker climbed over the barricade and chased Mone around the ring, and then security came out and separated both stars.

It remains to be seen when these two will actually face each other one-on-one, but odds are at this point they will have their match at All In. They could end up facing each other before then, but the big event will most likely be at a show that is part of Baker’s DNA at this point. This will also be a big deal for Mone, as she’s only appeared in the crowd at All In in the past, and will have her big All In debut this year.

