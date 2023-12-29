Backstage Update on Britt Baker's Absence on AEW Television

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is one of AEW's originals, not just in the women's division but all of AEW. Baker was the first woman signed to AEW in 2019 and has been an integral part of the women's division ever since. Baker has taken a backseat in AEW for a large part of 2023, leading fans to wonder where she's been. It was reported when Adam Cole suffered his injury that she had taken time off to help him rehab his injury.

Now, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Baker may be healing an injury of her own. "The reason Britt Baker hasn't been around apparently is an injury situation," Meltzer said. During the AEW Worlds End media call, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned a few top AEW talent are sidelined with injuries right now including Pac, Kenny Omega, Cole, Jamie Hayter, and Baker.

Baker last appeared on AEW Collision in September where she wrestled former TBS Champion Kris Statlander for the championship but she's been off television since and hasn't been featured in any backstage segments recently. Any that she had been featured in appeared to be pre-taped. Baker spent the larger part of 2023 fighting the Outcasts in various scenarios including at AEW All In London in a women's championship four-way that saw Hikaru Shida defend the title against Toni Storm, Saraya, and Baker.

In November, Baker expressed her frustrations on X (formerly Twitter) in regards to the lack of live promo time given to her, posting, "MJF live promo time: 7 mins. Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins. All of 2023 #AEWDynamite: Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins." The post revealed an alarming statistic that she's had zero live promo time on AEW TV in 2023.

Though the nature of Baker's injury wasn't revealed, Fightful Select later reported that Baker was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite in Orlando on December 27. "Fightful is told that Dr. Britt Baker DMD was backstage at Wednesday's show in Orlando after being out of action for several months. Obviously Baker wasn't used on the show, and was just backstage visiting."

Khan recently commented on the women's division which has been under intense scrutiny the last year especially. He noted that there are a lot of women that have helped contribute to the growth of new this year including TBS Champion Julia Hart, Riho, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. Khan added that he's planning on being very active in the women's free agency market in 2024. "So, so many great names, so many great fights happening in the women's division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it's been – and imagine how much better it's going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency." Some of the top female free agents include former three-time iMPACT Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Mandy Rose, Mercedes Moné, former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille, and Guilia, among others.