AEW's Mercedes Mone Reveals Vince McMahon's Role in WWE Departure

Mercedes Moné has further opened up about her decision to depart WWE with Naomi back in 2022. At the time, the two stars were Women's Tag Team Champions, but before an episode of WWE Raw, they "walked out," leading to their indefinite suspension. That changed their careers in a lot of ways -- Trinity (Naomi) would appear in TNA and even become Knockouts Champion before deciding to return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble this year. Mercedes on the other hand set her sails toward Japan where she appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling. An injury would unfortunately cut her time short, but she is back and on fire with AEW.

Both women have glossed over the details of what really went on, but in a new interview on The Breakfast Club while promoting AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Moné explained that a lot of it had to do with feeling disrespected by "The Chairman." Though she didn't directly name Vince McMahon, this can be inferred because that was his official role prior to him leaving the company.

"I left for many different reasons. A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time. I didn't like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, 'It's time to listen to your soul and your heart.' There was a light that came to me and I left WWE. A guide told me," she said.

When asked if Vince "talked to her crazy" she admits that he had, including on the day they decided to leave. "Yeah, a little crazy. That day he talked to me a little crazy. It was enough for my source of light to come into my body and go, 'If you stay, that's not okay. This is for the rest of your life. What are you going to teach your kids? What are you going to teach people?' If you're feeling like this from words, after being here for ten years, you have to stand up for yourself.' That's what I did. A light came to me and said, 'You have to walk away and do something better for yourself'" (h/t: Fightful).

Moné is currently the AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, with her last match and defense taking place at the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier this month against Hikaru Shida.