Netflix's Mr. McMahon "Only Scratches The Surface" of Vince's "Criminal Behavior"

Netflix's Mr. McMahon has put Vince McMahon's character, both professional and personal, on full display. The six-episode docuseries chronicles the former WWE Chairman's entire career in sports-entertainment, beginning with his introduction to his estranged father's family business and spanning up to the sex trafficking lawsuit that abruptly ended his WWE tenure. Throughout Mr. McMahon, Vince regularly downplays the parallels between his sinister, womanizing, manipulative on-screen persona and his real-life personality. WWE stars disputed those claims, as some said Mr. McMahon is an "extension" of real-life Vince while others declared that there is "no difference" between the two.

Janel Grant's Lawyer Issues Statement on Netflix's Mr. McMahon

(Photo: WWE, NETFLIX)

This past January, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon that accused the former WWE Chairman of sexually abusing her and sexually trafficking her to other WWE employees over the course of several years.

In a statement, Grant's lawyer responded to Netflix's Mr. McMahon, emphasizing that the docuseries displays how Vince's on-screen behavior is a direct reflection of who he is personally.

You can read the full statement below...

"The 'Mr. McMahon' docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon's on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same. His 'character' – known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation – is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years. "While the docuseries put McMahon's obsession with power and control on full display, it only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant. She deserves the opportunity to tell her story, on her own time, and in her own way. We look forward to her day in court and to seeing McMahon at last held accountable for his actions."

Grant's lawsuit against Vince is currently on pause following a request from the US Department of Justice. The DOJ is reportedly federally investigating Vince for the claims brought against him. Grant's lawsuit is against three total parties: Vince, former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and WWE as a company.

"Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation," Grant's lawyer shared in a statement this past May. "We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps."